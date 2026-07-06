Everton reach decision on signing Liverpool legend Mo Salah as David Moyes reacts

David Moyes has reacted to a question about Everton signing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, with a decision already made.

Salah and Liverpool mutually agreed to part ways this summer despite the Egyptian still having one year remaining on his Reds contract.

The 34-year-old will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, and during his historic spell at Anfield, he scored nine times against bitter rivals Everton.

It’s fair to say Salah’s Liverpool career hasn’t ended how he would have hoped, with his final season at the club not only a disappointing one on the pitch, but marred by his spat with former boss Arne Slot.

As such, there is a theory Salah could embark on something of a revenge mission when choosing his next club. There’d be no better way to prove Liverpool wrong than signing and thriving for a hated rival like Everton or Manchester United.

Toffees boss David Moyes is no stranger to signing veteran stars. And when speaking on Egyptian television station, ON Sport, the Scot was asked – somewhat tongue-in-cheek – if he’ll make a play for the winger.

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“Impossible” for Everton to sign Mo Salah – David Moyes

“No, no. Not possible. The rivalry is too big,” declared Moyes (as relayed by The Liverpool Echo).

“Mohamed Salah’s meaning to Liverpool is too big, so that would be impossible.”

Moyes went on to describe Salah’s Liverpool career as “exceptional,” though did stress he speaks for all Evertonians when admitting he’s glad to see the Egyptian no longer wearing Liverpool’s colours.

“I am not a specialist on Mo Salah because my team is Everton and we are fierce competitors,” Moyes said.

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“But I think all Evertonians were glad to see the back of Mo because he has been so good over the years. He’s been a great goalscorer, a good player and he has been enjoyed by the Liverpool supporters.

“So I think we are all glad to see that Mo is leaving Liverpool. I am sure it won’t be the end for him. But the performances during his career at Liverpool have been exceptional.”

Precisely who Salah will sign for next still remains unclear, though what is clear is he won’t be rocking up at the Hill Dickinson stadium, at least not for the purpose of signing a contract anyway.