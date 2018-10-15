Everton will attempt to capture striker Divock Origi from Merseyside rivals Liverpool in January, according to Turkish reports.

Toffees boss Marco Silva is said to be actively looking to bring in a new striker in the new year and reports suggest that the Belgium international is high on his list of targets.

According to Turkish newspaper Aksam, Besiktas will attempt to sign Goodison Park flop Cenk Tosun on loan if Everton can land Origi.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Lille for £10million in 2014 but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp.

He spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, scoring six goals in 31 appearances, but has failed to get a look in so far this campaign – especially given Daniel Sturridge’s return to form.

Origi almost moved to Fenerbahce on loan in August, but the Reds wanted a permanent deal and are said to value the forward at £26million.

That may prove to be a bit costly for the Toffees, although there is a potential loan option if Liverpool decide they don’t need the Belgian.

As for Tosun, the Turkey international has scored just six goals in 21 Premier League appearances after his £27million move from Besiktas last January.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.