Everton ready to meet Allardyce demands after positive talks

Everton have held what is being reported as positive talks with Sam Allardyce as they consider handing him the job on a deal to the end of the season.

Sky Sports claim Allardyce on Monday evening met with Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and it’s reported a deal could be struck to see the former England boss take charge on an initial deal until the end of the season.

It is believed Moshiri has also targeted a top European coach – believed to be Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca – and a Premier League manager to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month.

Current interim manager David Unsworth is also being considered for the post but no decision is imminent and talks with the various parties are ongoing.

Sean Dyche also remains in the running, but it would appear Allardyce now leads the race.

It was reported last week that Allardyce had requested a huge pay packet and 10 of his own backroom staff before taking on the Toffees hotseat.

Speaking on Match of the Day, host Gary Lineker asked Allardyce of his thoughts on the Everton vacancy: “He’s (Sean Dyche) been linked with Everton. Is it time an English manager was perhaps given the chance at one of the bigger clubs?”

Allardyce replied: “It’s always time an English manager was given the chance, as far as I’m concerned Gary, or a British manager – there’s no doubt about that. And there’s not enough of us given the chance.”

Sam Allardyce: Potential England manager

Sam Allardyce: Potential England manager

When asked if he would consider going back into management and whether Everton would tempt him, Allardyce added: “I’m not doing anything at the moment, I’m enjoying myself here.

“You never know, you never know. I don’t think so really, but…but for him, (Dyche) shortly he’s got to decide when he’s going to move on or whether he’s not.”

Using a Ladbrokes promo code 2018 to back Everton to stay in the Premier League may be very profitable.