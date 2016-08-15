Everton rebuffed in efforts to sign attacking duo

Everton have had bids rejected for a Fiorentina striker and a Lyon winger as Ronald Koeman looks to add to his team ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Having sold John Stones for £47.5million last week, the Toffees are keen to strengthen their squad, and have launched bids for Nikola Kalinic and Rachid Ghezzal of Fiorentina and Lyon respectively.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Everton made a bid of £21million for the former Blackburn flop Kalinic, but the Italian side do not want to sell and have slapped a £30million price tag on the 28-year-old.

Kalinic scored 13 times in all competitions for Fiorentina last season, and has scored 12 times in 31 appearances for Croatia.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside club are also making an assault for Lyon wide-man Rachid Ghezzal, and have been rebuffed again as a €10million offer was not substantial, according to Goal.

The site goes on to state that both West Ham and Arsenal are in for the Algerian international, who has one year remaining on his current deal with Lyon.

The French side’s president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed that the Hammers had made a bid, but admitted the club would work hard to keep the player.

“He wants me to talk with his advisors and so I’m going to call them this week to try to break the deadlock,” Aulas told L’Equipe.

“I like Rachid a lot. It would be really good if we might be able to reach an agreement. We have received offers for him, including the one from West Ham.

“I know that Rachid doesn’t want to leave Lyon so we have to find an agreement so as not to remain in a situation that’s not good for either of the two parties involved.”