Everton reignite interest in electric £30m forward as trio of Premier League rivals also circle

Everton have reignited their interest in exciting Bodø/Glimt forward Jens Petter Hauge, although the Toffees face a fight to secure his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old Norwegian international has impressed with his direct running, creativity and ability to deliver in big moments, helping his side achieve historic and surprising results in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Hauge, who returned permanently to his boyhood club in early 2025 on a deal running until the end of 2028, scored important goals against some of Europe’s elite sides last season.

His form has caught the eye of several English clubs looking to bolster their wide attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

As we’ve stated, Everton are understood to be rekindling their interest in the winger. The Toffees were previously linked with Hauge and sources state that he remains a player of interest for them.

A fee in the region of £30million has been suggested by sources as the likely asking price, which is a very good deal for English clubs in the current market.

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Clubs queueing up for Bodø/Glimt star

Sunderland have also added Hauge to their list of attacking targets.

Indeed, sources indicate the Black Cats are monitoring the Norway international closely and have sounded out his representatives, viewing him as a player who could adapt quickly thanks to his European pedigree and senior-level experience from previous spells abroad.

Leeds United and Hull City have similarly been linked with the versatile attacker by sources.

Both clubs are believed to be assessing options in the wide areas, and Hauge’s profile – combining pace, dribbling and end product – fits the requirements of sides seeking immediate impact.

However, there has been nothing mentioned beyond interest for both those sides at this stage.

Bodø/Glimt are expected to demand a significant sum for their star man, given his importance to the squad and long-term contract.

With the transfer window still open, Hauge’s future remains uncertain, but the level of Premier League interest suggests a move could materialise before the deadline.

He is also not only wanted in England, however, with Serie A clubs are also watching closely, with Hauge noted as a player to watch as the window rolls on.