Everton reject allowing Jagielka to leave in Kone deal

Everton have rejected an approach from Sunderland for defender Phil Jagielka as part of a deal for Lamine Kone.

The Toffees are expected to complete the signing of Ashley Williams from Swansea City imminently, and are looking to add another defensive piece in Kone.

The Ivorian has made 15 appearances in the Premier League for the Wearsiders since joining from FC Lorient of Ligue 1. He also scored Sunderland’s equaliser in their friendly against Dortmund, and the Daily Mail state that he is valued at £18million.

John Stones completed a move to Manchester City on Tuesday for a £47.5million fee, meaning the Toffees have been left with money to secure defensive reinforcements.

Jagielka has been attracting interest from other clubs according to the Mail, and he tipped Seamus Coleman to be the next Everton captain.

“We’ve got a couple of leaders and Seamus Coleman is quite vocal,” he said in an interview with JD Football in February.

“His mannerisms on and off the pitch are fantastic.

“We don’t have that many vocal lads at Everton but Seamus is a great professional, plays with his heart, loves playing for the club, he’d be top of the next breed to come through.”

Jagielka also revealed that he saw centre-half partner John Stones as another who could one day wear the armband at Everton.

“People talk about John as well because of his position and natural coolness, so it would be between them two.

“But at the top of that at the moment would be Seamus with his extra little bit of experience and the extra use of his voice.”