Everton ‘reject Tottenham offer’ to restructure Dele Alli deal as former Spurs man steps up recovery

Everton have reportedly rejected an offer from Tottenham to renegotiate the terms of the deal that brought Dele Alli to Goodison Park.

The Toffees signed the former Spurs fan favourite in January 2022 but he has struggled to maintain fitness, making just 13 appearances for them to date.

Dele did, however, put in an admirable performance in Everton’s penultimate match of the 2021/22 season – a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace – so remains popular with the Everton fans.

The England international also said in his emotional interview that he would ‘always be grateful’ for how the Merseyside club treated him after bravely opening up about his mental health issues.

After an underwhelming loan spell with Besiktas last season, Dele is finally set to return from injury and begin training with the Everton first team again in the next week or so.

Sean Dyche will hope that Dele can get back to his best in the second half of the season, as his team look to bounce back from a 10-point deduction and avoid relegation.

Everton reject chance to change Dele deal

The deal to bring Dele from Tottenham was an unusual one. Initially, it was a free transfer, but Everton will have to pay £10m once he reaches 20 appearances for the club.

However, with the attacking midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and Everton reluctant to make any payment due to their ongoing financial concerns, both parties are keen to restructure the deal so the 27-year-old can get his career back on track.

According to The Times, Tottenham have approached Everton to reduce the fee to £8m, but also reduce the amount of appearances required before the fee is due.

This would make the deal cheaper for Everton, but also make it more likely that they would have to cough up funds for Dele this season.

Both sides are said to be ‘open to further talks,’ however, so we could still see the makeup of Dele’s deal changed before the end of the campaign.

Evertonians will hope to see him return to action over the next few weeks and prove he still possesses the quality to perform in the Premier League.

