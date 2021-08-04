News of an Everton offer for a Brazilian midfielder has been predicted to emerge ‘in the coming days’ despite Rafael Benitez’s appointment hampering a deal, per a report.

When the Spaniard controversially took the reins at Goodison, Everton fans would have been forgiven for expecting a blockbuster summer window to follow. However, the three arrivals that have followed Benitez through the door have cost just a combined £1.7m.

Veteran pair Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic both arrived for free, while Demarai Gray netted Bayer Leverkusen £1.7m for his signature.

Those deals may have left Toffees fans craving more, but news of an approach for Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes may be more to their liking.

A report in late July revealed the 22-year-old was on the radars of both Everton and Wolves. The Sporting Lisbon star featured regularly in central midfield last season as Porto and Benfica’s stranglehold on the Portuguese top flight was finally broken.

Now, Sport Witness, (citing Portuguese outlet Record) reveal an offer could emerge ‘in the coming days’.

Valued at around €18m, Nunes has generated a queue of potential suitors of which Everton are deemed to be ‘at the head.’

Nunes reportedly had ‘one foot and a half’ in Merseyside when Nuno Espirito Santo appeared odds-on to take the job.

However, the ex-Wolves boss wound up at Tottenham which the article claims halted Nunes’ move to Everton in its tracks. Indeed, Benitez’s arrival is claimed to have led to a ‘stalemate’ in proceedings.

Nevertheless, the club have reportedly ‘rekindled’ their interest in Nunes. Furthermore, it’s claimed Sporting have ‘ not ruled out’ a sale.

As such, they conclude news of an official approach could soon surface in the ‘coming days.’

Benitez ready to sever ties with Everton superstar

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez has been told he can leave Everton because he is not part of Benitez’s plans, according to a report.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Rodriguez’s most likely next destination would be AC Milan. The Italian side lost Hakan Calhanoglu on a free transfer to rivals Inter. As such, they need to find a new attacking midfielder.

There would be doubts over their ability to afford his £220,000-per-week wages, but he will be considering all his options.

Discussing his future on a Twitch stream recently, Rodriguez said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I don’t know, I don’t know where I’m going to play. You know that in football and in life you don’t know anything. But all I know is that I’ve been training hard, preparing well, training for myself and that’s it.

“It’s complicated. Wherever I’m wanted. Someone has to be at a place they’re wanted.”

