Everton release statement providing update on managerial situation

Everton have confirmed Duncan Ferguson will continue as caretaker boss for the Toffees’ Carabao Cup quarter-final with Leicester at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Following the sacking of Marco Silva on December 5, Ferguson has been in charge for the club’s last two Premier League matches – a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

The former Everton striker, who had no complaints about Sunday’s draw and is seemingly enjoying his time in the spotlight, has distanced himself from taking the job on a permanent basis, but he will again be in charge for the cup tie against the Foxes.

