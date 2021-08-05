Everton tipped to resolve Man Utd logjam with mutually beneficial deal

Everton have been tipped to bring an ‘electric’ Man Utd forward that could now be surplus to requirements on board this summer.

The attacking ranks at Man Utd were already stocked before Jadon Sancho’s arrival added a new dimension. The England international will likely be a guaranteed starter in a front four alongside Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford when he returns from shoulder surgery.

Behind that impressive foursome, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outstanding depth to fall back on. Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood have all shone at times in the Premier League. Additionally, Juan Mata and youngster Amad Diallo are on the books.

But having so many viable options has presented the Red Devils boss with a unique issue.

A recent report suggested Man Utd could axe as many as ten first-team stars to help fund a final double splash this summer.

With so many forwards at their disposal, it came as no surprise to see Frenchman Martial namechecked.

The 25-year-old has attracted fleeting interest from Premier League quartet Tottenham, Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa.

But it is Rafael Benitez’s Toffees that pundit Kevin Campbell would like to see hand Martial a lifeline.

With three years remaining on his current deal and a club option for a fourth, a loan deal similar to Lingard’s at West Ham last year could make sense.

And speaking to Goodison News, Campbell believes a move taking Martial to Merseyside would benefit both Everton and Man Utd.

“There could be a loan worked out,” said Campbell. “You don’t always have to pay all of the wages, although United would like them to pay as much as they can.

“Martial playing regular football is an asset, they paid around £60million for him, so he needs to play football.

“When he fancies it, he’s hard to stop – he’s electric.”

Man Utd situation must be sorted – Neville

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes Solskjaer needs to resolve his goalkeeping situation with all haste.

Solskjaer – who picked De Gea for the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal in May – described his decision in that game as “difficult”.

Neville said: “I think just sort the goalkeeping situation out.

“Settle that down. Decide who is going to be number one and United are in a good position defensively.”

The former right-back also outlined his expectations for new pair Sancho and Raphael Varane.

