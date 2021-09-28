Everton star makes honest admission on future amid big club interest

One Everton star has refused to rule out a move away from Goodison Park, as he was the subject of interest from some big teams over the summer.

The star in question, Richarlison, claims he is happy at Everton. However, he did nothing in the way of squashing rumours that he might get a move away from the club.

The forward has been involved in two goals during his four appearances this season. Given the team’s impressive start to the season, it is no surprise he is content at the club.

Richarlison has praised the club and its dedicated fanbase, who have supported him since his arrival in 2018.

“I have great affection for the people of Everton and for the club, who received me so well from the first day I arrived,” he told Ole.

“I don’t know what the future holds. If one day I have to go, it must be good for me, but also for the club.”

This admission comes amid reports of interest for the Brazilian from some massive clubs. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to have been interested in the star over the summer.

It would be difficult for any player to turn down such prominent sides. And at 24 years old, Richarlison should still have his best years ahead of him, and could potentially become a legitimate superstar were he to make a big move.

Three Premier League clubs chasing Aaron Ramsey Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are all reportedly chasing Aaron Ramsey, with more news on Dejan Kusulevski and Matthijs de Ligt.

Richarlison seems to have his sights set high amid these rumours. Furthermore, he had high praise for some of the world’s top players.

“I prefer to admire and learn from Neymar, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, from everyone,” he said.

Richarlison’s impressive returns

Richarlison has showcased his talents throughout his residence in England, particularly since his move to Everton in 2018. The forward has scored 43 times in 123 appearances.

His versatility is clear to see, having scored 17 right-footed goals, and 12 with his left foot in the Premier League. He also has the ability to play on either wing, as well as centre forward.

The forward has also established himself as an ever-present in the Brazil team. He has an impressive record for his national team, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances for the Canarinho.

Everton rejected an £85million bid from Barcelona in 2020, and looking at the stats, it is clear to see why. The Toffees, however, may find it difficult to hold onto their star man, but will surely be looking for a pretty penny were they to offload him to a big club.