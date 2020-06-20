Everton ace reveals he rejected sensational Man Utd transfer in January

Everton attacking superstar Richarlison has extraordinarily revealed he declined an offer to join Man Utd mid-season, and also voiced his reasons behind the decision.

Richarlison has blossomed into becoming one of the league’s premier attacking threats since his arrival from Watford in 2018.

Operating at better than a goal every three games, Richarlison’s exploits have not gone unnoticed.

The Brazilian became the subject of great speculation during the winter window.

Barcelona were reported to have made a mammoth £85m bid for the 23-year-old, but The Toffees held firm.

Now, the man himself has divulged that a second high-profile offer emerged in the very same window.

Speaking to Youtube channel Desimpedidos (via The Evening Standard), Richarlison said: “Several offers arrived in the middle of the season, from Barcelona and from Manchester.

The Red Devils were linked with a plethora of attacking talent in the window to deputise for the recently injured Marcus Rashford.

Eventually landing Odion Ighalo via a loan deal, Utd secured reinforcements, but it could’ve been Richarlison had he and Everton not turned down the approach.

Expressing his reasons why he opted to remain at Goodison Park, Richarlison said: “Then the club decided to hold on and I also didn’t want to leave the team in the middle of the season, it’s bad to let the teammates down.

“Of course, it is a balance, Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I think the happiness part weighs a little.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs has reveaed a rather surprising area of the squad which he believes his former club should strengthen.

The Welshman was responding to the rumours regarding Utd’s interest in Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old has an uncertain future given Villa are battling relegation back to the Championship, although the club’s owners are reportedly unwilling to budge on their steep price tag.

Other reports say Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is a target for United and Giggs thinks a player like the Mexican should be a greater priority for United this summer.

“If a quality player like [Grealish] comes available, United are going to be [interested],” the former midfielder told Premier League Productions.

“He looks like a United player, he takes the ball, he attracts loads of fouls.

Read the full story here.