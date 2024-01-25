Everton rival Wolves for impressive AFCON midfielder who’s allowed to leave Ligue 1 giants

Everton and Wolves are trying to sign Pape Gueye this month

Everton and Wolves are eyeing moves for Marseille and Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Marseille are open to letting Gueye leave before the transfer window closes as he is down the pecking order in Gennaro Gattuso’s plans at the Stade Velodrome.

Premier League duo Everton and Wolves are looking to strengthen their midfield options and they have been alerted to Gueye’s potential availability.

Gueye has impressed at the African Cup of Nations this month, helping Senegal to three straight wins in the group stage and scoring in the victory over The Gambia.

Present Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye (on contract until June) is currently in the same Senegal squad as his namesake and they could link up at club level too if the Toffees can beat Wolves to the deal for the Marseille man.

The 24-year-old served a four-month football ban at the start of this season for a contract breach that took place in 2020 before returning to action in December.

Gueye has made three appearances for Marseille since his ban before going away on international duty with Senegal.

The all-action midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 16 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

Gueye approaching end of Marseille spell

He boasts a wealth of experience having made 103 appearances for Marseille – more than any of his other clubs – while having played in the French and Spanish top flight as well as the Champions League.

Marseille are in the Europa League this season and have reached the knockout phase in Gueye’s absence.

His contract with the French club, who signed him from under Watford’s noses in a complicated situation three-and-a-half years ago, is due to expire at the end of the season, which aids his availability.

Next up for Gueye will be Senegal’s AFCON round of 16 tie with hosts Ivory Coast on Monday.

The tournament runs until February 11, but there might be a chance for Gueye to complete a transfer at club level before then.

