Everton rocked as Chelsea take tough stance over loan star Zouma

Chelsea will only sell Kurt Zouma to Everton if their transfer ban is overturned, according to a report.

Zouma has impressed on loan at Goodison Park this season, and Everton are eager to make the transfer permanent. The defender has made 29 Premier League appearances, scoring twice – helping Everton to have a better defensive record than Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, the Liverpool Echo observes that any potential capture of Zouma on a permanent basis depends heavily on the transfer ban imposed on Chelsea by FIFA. The governing body have ruled that the Blues will not be allowed to sign any players in either of the next two transfer windows after breaking rules related to signing youth players.

Chelsea have appealed the decision, but if it is upheld, then they will be much more inclined to keep Zouma, given their need to strengthen at the back. If they cannot add new players to their squad, then a returning Zouma would definitely be a welcome reinforcement.

Even if the ban is overturned and Chelsea are allowed to sign players, Zouma could still be retained in London. Given that he is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2023, it is clear that he is still held in high regard by the Blues. Gary Cahill is set to leave on a free this summer, and Andreas Christensen could look to move on after struggling for gametime, meaning the chances of Zouma staying are increased.

The player himself has refused to be drawn on his future, recently claiming: “I don’t know yet. We have five more games to play and then we will see.

“I am very happy. My aim was to come and play and improve myself and I think I have done here. I hope we will finish the season very high.”