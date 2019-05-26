Everton rocked as West Ham launch £18m bid for on-loan star

West Ham United will attempt to snatch Andre Gomes from Everton’s grasp by launching an £18m bid for the on-loan Barcelona midfielder, a report claims.

Gomes has got his career back on track this season, making 27 Premier League appearances for Marco Silva’s side. Everton want to secure a permanent deal for the Portuguese international, but West Ham are trying to scupper those plans.

According to The Times, West Ham have made Gomes one of their top summer targets, having submitted an £18m offer to Barcelona for the 25-year-old.

Everton did not include an option to buy in the agreement for Gomes’ loan deal, meaning that Barcelona are free to negotiate with whoever they want.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, who rose to prominence as a member of Portugal’s victorious Euro 2016 squad.

Gomes recently told the Liverpool Echo that he was not sure if Everton and Barcelona had been in talks over making his move permanent.

“I don’t know all the details but I think we already started to do something,” he said.