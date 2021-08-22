Everton have turned their attentions to Chelsea to resolve a position of need, but are facing a battle against time after another suitor already scheduled a meeting for Monday.

Rafael Benitez has overseen a quiet first transfer window in charge of the Toffees thus far. That has not impacted Everton’s performances on the pitch, however. The club remain unbeaten in the new campaign after defeating Southampton last week and earning a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Leeds on Saturday.

Nevertheless, widespread reports have put Everton in the frame to bolster their ranks at centre-half if a suitable opportunity presents itself.

The idea of raiding cash-strapped Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti has been touted. However, the Frenchman’s gargantuan wages present a obvious hurdle that will be difficult to overcome.

Instead, Sport Witness note a move much closer to home is on their radar. Citing Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, it’s revealed Everton have ‘joined the race’ to sign Chelsea centre-half, Malang Sarr.

The 22-year-old signed for the Blues as a free agent last summer. The Senegalese was seen as a long-term project, and as such, was quickly loaned out to FC Porto in order to gain vital experience.

Chelsea are again looking to loan the centre-half out 12 months on. Eintracht Frankfurt and Bologna are reportedly in the mix. Furthermore, the Serie A side are said to have ‘scheduled a meeting’ with Sarr’s representatives for Monday.

However, it’s acknowledged Bologna will likely struggle to reach a satisfactory agreement over the subject of Sarr’s wages.

The door could therefore be left ajar to Everton. The Toffees previously pulled off a similar coup when acquiring Kurt Zouma on loan during the 2018/19 season.

Zouma returned to Stamford Bridge a better player after featuring regularly at Goodison Park. As such, loaning Sarr to Everton may appeal to Chelsea. Though that avenue will require negotiations with Bologna to break down first.

Granovskaia leading Chelsea charge despite Tuchel doubts

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reported to be increasingly hopeful of securing the signing of Jules Kounde before the transfer window closes, despite Thomas Tuchel seemingly performing a U-turn on a deal for the Sevilla star.

The German is now understood to believe Chelsea no longer need Kounde. The emergence of Trevor Chalobah has played a big role in Tuchel’s change of mind. Indeed, he reportedly believes the 22-year-old’s emergence has ended their need to sign Kounde and wants to reward the academy graduate with a new deal.

Nonetheless, according to Saturday’s edition of AS, Chelsea are ready to push ahead with a move for Kounde.

The French international, 22, reportedly holds a £77m release clause within his contract. That figure had been £68m, though the Daily Star reported it had increased after entering the final fortnight of the window.

Chelsea are understood to already have an agreement in place over personal terms. The issue remains the transfer fee with Sevilla reluctant to sell for less than Kounde’s release fee.

