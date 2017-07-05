Scout makes big claim on Everton’s Olivier Giroud interest

A scout for Everton has spoken to the media to claim Everton have finalised a £20million deal with Arsenal for the signature of Olivier Giroud.

The France striker is expected to be nudged out of the door at the Emirates to make room for incoming £52million striker signing Alexandre Lacazette, who is expected to be announced some time on Wednesday.

Everton had reportedly been close to signing Napoli forward Duvan Zapata, but their Italian scout Carlo Jacomuzzi says Ronald Koeman has pulled the plug on that deal and has instead turned to the France striker.

“There are no developments in the negotiations between Everton and Zapata, also because I think Everton are today going to finalise a deal for Giroud for £20 million, which is a bargain compared to the £25m being demanded for Zapata,” Jacomuzzi told Radio CRC.

Giroud had recently told Arsenal’s official website that he still has some unfinished business with the club.

“I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me,” he said. “And that’s the people remember you as a loyal warrior on the pitch — that you always give your best for the team.

“And that’s why I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best. I would love to win another title, or maybe more until the end of my contract. The motivation is here, always doing your best to make your family proud.”

However, with the Gunners close to an announcement over Lacazette, it seems Giroud looks set to continue his Premier League adventure at Goodison Park, with the club also reported to be closing on a deal for Wayne Rooney.