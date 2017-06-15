Everton scout names two strikers wanted as Lukaku replacement

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi has revealed the club have shortlisted two Colombian strikers after confirming Romelu Lukaku is inching ever closer to leaving Goodison Park.

The powerful Belgian striker will return to Chelsea this summer once the two clubs have thrashed out a deal. The Toffees are holding out for as near to their £100million valuation as possible, while the champions believe his fee should be nearer the £70million mark.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could yet form a makeweight as part of any deal for Lukaku, but Jacomuzzi claims the Toffees also have other targets in mind.

“We had meeting with AC Milan in their headquarters”, Jacomuzzi told Radio CRC and as reported by Calciomercato.

“Lukaku will leave Everton in the summer and AC Milan can have some interesting players to replace him. [Carlos] Bacca, for example, could be a valuable option to replace him.”

Bacca, however, is not the only possible replacement for Lukaku that the Toffees have been monitoring and his Colombian teammate Duvan Zapata is also emerging as a genuine target for Ronald Koeman’s side.

“Zapata’s physical skills are ideal for the Premier League, he’s a very interesting player who could be very good for us,” Jacomuzzi continued. “The player, however, costs too much at the moment. [Napoli president] De Laurentiis wants €25million and that’s just too much.”

Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has also been linked with Everton this summer, but Jacozummi ruled out a move for the Algerian star.

“He won’t sign for us. He is going to sign a contract extension with Napoli, there should be an announcement soon,” he concluded.