Everton in serious danger as Barcelona, Bayern Munich join Prem big boys in battle for star man

Four huge sides are now n the mix for the Everton star

Everton find themselves in a tough spot, as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both entered the race for midfield star Amadou Onana.

That Onana may be too good for Everton is highlighted in the fact that while they have finished 17th and 15th in the two seasons he’s played there, he’s played every single minute in Euro 2024 for the third-ranked team in the world, Belgium.

He and his country will be hopeful of going all the way.

And if that’s the case, the stock of a player who’s already got some huge sides interested in him will only rise.

Of late, Premier League big boys Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Onana.

The former – who finished second in the Premier League for the past two seasons – look likely to see the back of Thomas Partey, as well as the potential exit of Jorginho. United loan player Sofyan Amrabat has gone back to his parent club, while both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could leave.

Onana is seen at both clubs as a man who could fill those gaps.

But some European giants have also now entered the race for the Belgium star.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich in race for Onana

According to reports, Barcelona are set to lock horns with the English sides who want Onana.

They were keen on Joshua Kimmich, but have dropped back, and now have the Everton man as one of their main midfield targets. Mikel Merino is another option for them.

It seems necessary to have multiple options given the sheer number of sides that are keen on the signing of Onana.

Indeed, Bayern Munich are also now in the mix, too.

Their main target is Joao Palhinha, after thinking they had a deal for him over the line in January, but for Fulham being unable to source a replacement in time.

His valuation of £60million seems to be proving an issue for Bayern. As such, they also have one eye on Onana, who new boss Vincent Kompany saw up close in the Premier League last season.

The Everton man is being tracked as he is a cheaper and more realistic option for Bayern.

It’s reported that he should command a fee of around £50million, which is less than what Palhinha will cost.

But with a lot of clubs keen on him, the race to land him is still very much being run.

