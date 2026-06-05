Everton will reportedly place a ‘prohibitive valuation’ on exciting forward Iliman Ndiaye after Premier League rivals Manchester United expressed interest in a summer deal for a player David Moyes is adamant will not leave.

Having recently appointed Michael Carrick on a permanent basis, after his stellar work as interim boss that secured Champions League football for next season, the Red Devils are ready to go to business and bolster all areas of his squad.

While midfield remains the main focus of attention, with Ederson poised to arrive from Atalanta, adding to Man Utd‘s forward line is also considered a priority, as they prepare to compete on multiple fronts this season.

A reported move for Brentford striker Igor Thiago is said to be in the works, while there is also significant interest in Everton star Ndiaye, especially given his versatility.

Indeed, our sources revealed this week that Ndiaye’s contract stand-off with the Toffees has opened the door to a potential exit for the Senegal international, who is currently preparing for the World Cup.

United, along with Liverpool, are showing interest in the 26-year-old former Sheffield United star, especially with both clubs in the market for a new left-sided attacker.

While Ndiaye, who joined Everton from Marseille for just £15million in 2024, played the majority of his games for David Moyes’ side on the right wing last season, he also featured 11 times on the left and scored six goals with three assists in total.

And now, The Athletic reports that Everton will look to put suitors off making a move for a player who is currently refusing to sign a new deal unless it includes an exit clause.

The report states that the Merseyside outfit will place a ‘prohibitive valuation’ on the winger and would want around £69m (€80m / $92.7m) to even consider a sale.

They base that figure on Anthony Gordon’s recent £70m move to Barcelona from Newcastle United and hope that it will deter the likes of United from making a move.

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Moyes clear on Ndiaye sale stance

While Everton may have to sell some players this summer, in order to balance the books and add new recuits, Moyes is desperate to keep hold of Ndiaye, who has rejected multiple contract offers over the past 12 months.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Everton for another three years but the club are keen to tie him down to an even longer and more lucrative deal.

And, speaking in April, Moyes branded Ndiaye as the ‘last person I would consider selling’ when asked about speculation he could leave this summer.

“He is the last person I would consider selling,” Moyes said.

“There are others as well [that I wouldn’t want to sell], but my point is I have no interest in hearing the talk if there is talk out there.

“But it is getting too hard to build teams and also supporters are looking for a quick return, which managers are not getting. So why would we be giving up their better players?”

As to whether that £69m asking will deter United or not remains to be seen, although Ndiaye is not the only winger on Carrick’s radar at Old Trafford.

Indeed, a fresh report from AfricaFoot claims that Red Devils transfer chiefs are also keen on a swoop for a highly-rated Bundesliga attacker.