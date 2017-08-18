Everton set to lose out on Fiorentina striker as Milan close deal

Everton are set to miss out on a Fiorentina striker as Nikola Kalinic closes is on a move to AC Milan.

Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo reports that the conclusion to one of the summer’s most interesting sagas. Fiorentina has accepted Milan’s latest offer for Nikola Kalinic.

A proposal for a €5million loan, with an obligation to buy at around €25m, appears to have finally broken the Fiorentina resistance.

This evening the definitive response was given by La Viola, after they announced this afternoon that they were taking the No.9 shirt from the Croatian.

Kalinic will now fly to Italy – the report claims – where he will complete his medical over the weekend before being presented as Milan’s 12th summer signing.

CM.com notes: “The player has been in Croatia and in the last few days has not trained with Fiorentina, and he will not be able to play against Crotone or in the upcoming Europa League playoff match against Shkendija because he is not included in the UEFA squad list.”

He becomes the latest new addition in a frantic summer for Milan, who have already added key names such as Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva.