Everton to sign classy Ligue 1 defender if Danjuma leaves; would be an ideal Godfrey replacement

Everton are interested in Lyon centre-back Jake O’Brien and reports suggest that a deal could be struck if Arnaut Danjuma joins the French club.

Danjuma, who is on loan at Everton from Villarreal, agreed personal terms with Lyon last week but Sean Dyche is yet to sanction the winger’s departure.

The Dutchman has grown frustrated by his lack of minutes at Goodison Park. He has started just four Premier League games this season.

The Toffees paid a loan fee to sign him from the Spanish club, which means they must agree to terminate his deal before he can go anywhere.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton will not allow Danjuma to leave unless they can find a replacement, which is difficult given their ongoing financial issues.

HITC have claimed that they have shown an interest in West Ham star Said Benrahma, who David Moyes is willing to part ways with this month.

Now, it seems that Everton will demand O’Brien – who is one of Lyon’s most promising players – as part of the deal that would see Danjuma join them.

EXCLUSIVE: Everton braced for late offers for Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea target; Dyche will stand firm and demand huge fee

Everton demand O’Brien as part of Danjuma deal

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Everton are ‘insisting’ that they sign O’Brien on a permanent deal should Danjuma join Lyon.

Dyche would be ‘willing’ to cut short Danjuma’s loan if the French side agree to this demand.

O’Brien is considered to be one of the best young defenders in France.

The 22-year-old has made 13 league appearances this season, scoring three goals and helping his team to four clean sheets in the process.

O’Brien is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Everton if they can get a deal done.

A new defender could become a priority for Dyche if Ben Godfrey completes a late move away from the Merseyside club.

Leeds United are interested in signing the twice-capped England international on loan, although Everton would prefer a permanent sale.

Godfrey also has interest from abroad, so there is a chance he could end up leaving after making just one appearance in the Premier League this season.

If Everton offload Danjuma and Godfrey and bring in a new winger and O’Brien, it would be a very successful end to the window for them.

These are only rumours at this stage, but definitely something for Evertonians to keep a close eye on over the next few days.

DON’T MISS: Everton rival Wolves for impressive AFCON midfielder who’s allowed to leave Ligue 1 giants