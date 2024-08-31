Everton have secured the signing of Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with fate repeating itself for another of his suitors on deadline day.

Chelsea made Broja surplus to requirements after he returned from a loan spell with Fulham earlier this summer, but they have struggled to place him elsewhere until the last opportunity.

Late on deadline day, Everton swooped in to take Broja on loan for the 2024-25 season, which will be the Albania international’s fourth spell away from Chelsea after his previous loans with Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham.

It came as bad news for Ipswich Town, who were close to signing Broja earlier this month on loan with a view to a permanent deal, but issues with his medical put them off.

Ipswich dramatically revived their interest on deadline day, but they have officially missed out to Everton.

And in similar fashion, the Tractor Boys tried to take Reiss Nelson from Arsenal, only to see him sign for Fulham on loan instead.

There was a belief in the earlier hours of deadline day that Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could swap places with Broja at Chelsea, but both have now become teammates at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin remains under contract only until the end of the current season, as things stand.

Everton explain Broja decision

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell has explained their plan for Broja, who they believe has another level of potential to fulfil.

Thelwell said on Everton’s official website: “Having monitored Armando’s journey for a number of years, we’re very pleased to have been able to bring him to the Club.

“Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked.

“First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department.”

Broja, 22, remains under contract with Chelsea until 2028, having previously played 38 times and scored three goals for his parent club.

He is Everton’s eighth and final signing of the summer after Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O’Brien, Asmir Begovic and Orel Mangala.

Mangala was another deadline-day arrival after Everton won the race to take the midfielder on loan from Lyon, who had only just taken him from Nottingham Forest earlier this year.

Everton’s centre-forward options now consist of Calvert-Lewin, Broja, Ndiaye, Beto and Youssef Chermiti.

They offloaded Neal Maupay to Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy, also on deadline day.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw their hopes of signing a new striker fade after their late attempt to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli failed to draw a response.

CATCH UP: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window