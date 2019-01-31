Everton and Southampton have both been rejected by Norway international Ole Selnaes, with a move to China now on the cards for the powerful midfielder.

Both Premier League clubs were ready to pay the £12million for the 24-year-old, who has enjoyed an outstanding season in France and has been watched by Barcelona.

However, St Etienne star Selnaes has turned his back on the Premier League duo and is now inching towards a move to China with Shenzhen FC ready to offer him a long-term deal on eye-watering wages.

Everton had targeted a move for Selnaes as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who has been told he can leave Goodison Park if anyone meets their £40m valuation.

The Norwegian won’t be the only midfielder moving to the Chinese Super League either, with Marouane Fellaini set to quadruple his take-home pay by completing a move to Shandong Luneng.