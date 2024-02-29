Everton stance on Dele Alli future revealed; talks with Tottenham ON as midfielder steps up recovery

Everton are in talks with Tottenham over a new deal for Dele Alli

Everton are reportedly open to handing Dele Alli a new deal at Goodison Park and are in talks with Tottenham over his future.

The Toffees signed the 27-year-old from Spurs in January 2022 in an initial free transfer but with several performance-related add-ons included in the deal.

Dele has struggled with injuries and off-field issues during his time with Everton and as a result, has made just 13 appearances for them so far.

The attacking midfielder, who was considered to be one of the best young players in the world early in his career, was loaned out to Besiktas at the start of this season but it was cut short due to injury.

Dele’s contract with Everton is now set to expire in June and he is set to become a free agent from then as things stand.

Another thing to consider is that if Dele reaches 20 appearances for Everton, they will have to pay Tottenham £10m as per the deal that was agreed in 2022. Also, if he signs a new contract, Tottenham would be due a lump payment.

He was close to returning to fitness in January before he picked up another injury in training. He is now back on the grass, but it will be touch and go whether he’s fit before the end of the season.

Everton ‘in talks’ with Tottenham over Dele extension

Despite Dele’s injury issues and Everton’s complicated agreement with Tottenham, the Merseyside club are reportedly open to offering him a contract extension, as per the Athletic.

It’s claimed that Everton are in ongoing talks with Spurs as they try to re-negotiate the £10m fee that would be due should Dele reach 20 appearances.

Negotiation makes sense from Tottenham’s side as if Dele leaves Everton as a free agent, they will ultimately receive nothing back for him at all.

Sean Dyche is happy with how the England international has conducted himself in training and has praised him for staying involved despite his injury.

The prospect of Dele returning to fitness and playing for Everton next season is therefore a real one, but only if Tottenham are willing to play ball in talks.

It’s likely, however, that Dele would have to take a significant pay-cut to remain with the Toffees. He currently earns a weekly wage of around £100,000.

This season, most of Everton’s wins have come when Abdoulaye Doucoure has played in an attacking midfielder role. The problem, however, is that they have no other fit, natural number 10s to provide competition for him.

We know that at his best, Dele can be a force playing in that position. With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Dyche seriously considering keeping him for another season.

