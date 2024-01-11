Everton star ‘agrees personal terms’ with Lyon in blow to Dyche; allowed to leave on one condition

Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma, who is on loan from Villarreal, could reportedly cut short his stint at Goodison Park in favour of a switch to Lyon.

The Toffees managed to sign the Netherlands international in the summer after weeks of negotiations but he has not had the impact many expected he would.

Danjuma has made 12 Premier League appearances this season but just four of those have been starts – scoring one goal in the process.

The 26-year-old has been left frustrated by his lack of minutes under Sean Dyche and is now looking to end his loan at Everton and join Lyon until the end of the season.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Danjuma has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Lyon. The attacker is said to be ‘keen on the move’

However, the ball rests in Everton’s court as they must agree to terminate his loan agreement before he can leave.

Now, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the Toffees will only agree to do so based on certain conditions.

Everton scrambling to find Danjuma replacement

TEAMtalk sources have indicated that Everton will only allow Danjuma to leave should they bring in a new wide player to replace him.

This is vital for them, given Dwight McNeil picked up what appeared to be a serious injury in the Merseyside club’s recent 0-0 draw to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

This leaves Everton with only Jack Harrison and prospect Lewis Dobbin as their only fit winger options aside from Danjuma. Although, James Garner did feature in a right midfield position on occasion last season.

We understand that Everton are once again looking at the loan market to find a replacement for Danjuma as they have limited funds to spend this month.

Everton recently made an approach to sign Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri on loan – who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger – but it seems that Sevilla are leading the race for his signature.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Danjuma’s switch to Lyon will remain on hold until Everton secure a deal for a new wide player.

As it stands, there is a good chance that the Dutchman could remain at Goodison Park until the end of the campaign, despite his wishes.

