Everton star claims players have let Koeman down

Defender Michael Keane believes the players have let down Ronald Koeman as the Everton manager fights for his job.

The 5-2 mauling by Arsenal on Sunday has heaped more pressure on the Toffees boss, who has overseen just two wins in 13 matches in all competitions this season.

But Keane insists the players have to shoulder a great deal of responsibility.

“The lads were devastated in the changing room. We knew it was a big game for the club,” he told evertontv.

“The lads are low on confidence. I don’t think that was the case early on but as the goals went in it happened more and more.

“I think it is down to us at the end of the day, the manager can only do so much.

“We have 100 per cent belief in the manager – we have done all season – and we hope we can get this right for him.

“We feel like we have let him down as a bunch of players and we are working hard to sort it out.

“It is not happening at the minute so we have to try different things to sort it out quickly.”