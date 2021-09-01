Prem star reconciles with manager after ‘war of words’ over fitness issues

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has resolved his feud with Colombia’s manager following a spat.

The attacking midfielder, 30, has struggled with injury problems over the last few months. He featured in just five of the Toffees’ final 14 Premier League matches last season. His situation led to concerns amongst fans that he might not be picked in Colombia’s squad for the Copa America.

Manager Reinaldo Rueda gave him the benefit of the doubt, handing him a place in the 26-man setup.

But Rodriguez was sent home shortly after arriving as the country’s medical team deemed him to be unfit.

The decision resulted in a ‘war of words’ between Rodriguez and Colombia’s media, according to Sport Witness.

It has also been reported that a spat occurred behind the scenes with Rueda.

However, any problems have now been sorted, claims journalist Diego Rueda, who has no relation to the manager.

“Everything is now clear; that’s why James made that statement when he spoke last time on Twitch,” said the journalist, via Sport Witness.

“Among other words, and maybe he is changing something, the coach Reinaldo Rueda told him, ‘calm James, you are fine, and you will be called up, nothing has happened’.”

Rodriguez is also expected to struggle at club level due to the arrival of Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard tends to operate with a 4-4-2 formation, leaving no room for an attacking midfielder such as Rodriguez.

Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce recently gave his take on the situation.

“He wouldn’t be a Rafa-type player. Rodriguez is instinctive, he wants freedom, he doesn’t want to be restricted and he doesn’t want the handcuffs on,” Allardyce told Sky Sports. “He’s just not a Rafa type of player, that’s where the conflicts lie.

“[He] loves Carlo [Ancelotti]. He would follow Carlo across the world. He must have been hoping that Carlo tried to take him back to Real Madrid. But that hasn’t happened.

“It’s a big problem with Rafa and their outlay, and a big problem for him.

“The only person, in the end, that will lose will be him. Because who will want him in the end if he doesn’t turn out and give 100 per cent for Everton? It appears that he is sulking somewhat.”

Kean leaves Everton for Italy

Everton have allowed Moise Kean to re-join Italian giants Juventus on a two-year loan. Max Allegri’s team also have the option to make the deal permanent, for £24m, if certain conditions are met.

Kean came through Juve’s academy before breaking into the first-team. He joined Everton two years ago but has failed to have a significant impact, scoring just four goals in 39 games.

Although not a direct replacement, the 21-year-old will help to bolster Juve’s forward line following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has returned to Manchester United in a deal worth up to £19.8m.

READ MORE: ‘You can tell’ – Agent chimes in after second Van de Beek transfer blocked