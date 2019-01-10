Everton star launches into rant over anti-football Allardyce methods

On-loan Everton winger Nikola Vlasic has criticised the “awful” football played by former manager Sam Allardyce which he claimed had the team “terrified” of disgruntled fans.

The 21-year-old was signed by Ronald Koeman from Hadjuk Split in August 2017 just a week after facing the Toffees in the Europa League but fell out of favour when the Dutchman was sacked and barely featured under Allardyce.

“Everything changed after Koeman left. The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football,” Vlasic, who joined CSKA Moscow in the summer following Marco Silva’s arrival, told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

“In such football I do not have a place. The football team was terrified by everything, the fans mostly.

“This season, Marco Silva plays different, much nicer football, but has not got results.

“It is true that Everton did not make an expected breakthrough but at least fans now look at the normal football in which the guys, through their actions, are trying to score and win.”

Vlasic, who cost Everton £10million, admits he has no future at the club and expects to be sold to the first bidder.

Asked whether he thought he may have a chance next season he added: “Honestly, I do not believe.

“Everton paid about £90million on only three players – Richarlison, (Yerry) Mina and (Lucas) Digne – and is therefore looking for great names and players from big clubs, like Barcelona.

“Despite these immense investments the team is currently in the 11th place, which means there will be new, big purchases.

“When you bring three players out of Barcelona in a few days (Mina, Digne and on-loan Andre Gomes) then it’s clear that you do not have much care for those who came from the small league.

“So I expect them to sell me as soon as they get their first bid.”

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, meanwhile, claims the club’s season has not been good enough so far – but remains confident the “big bet” they took on Marco Silva will pay off. Read the full story here…