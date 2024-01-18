Arnaut Danjuma’s loan with Everton is set to be terminated ahead of a switch to Lyon now that the Toffees have reportedly found a replacement for him.

The Dutchman agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side last week, but at the time, Sean Dyche was unwilling to part ways with him.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton would not allow Danjuma to leave unless they brought in a new winger, which seemed unlikely at the time, especially given their ongoing financial crisis.

The Merseyside club held all the cards as they had to agree to terminate the 26-year-old’s deal before he went anywhere because they paid a loan fee to sign him from Villarreal.

Now, according to FootMercato, Everton HAVE found a replacement for Danjuma and as a result will allow him to sign for Lyon in the coming days.

His switch to the French club is ‘practically done,’ suggesting the Toffees will have a new face through the door imminently.

Danjuma set to leave Everton for Lyon

As per FootMercato’s report, Everton have now informed Lyon of their decision to terminate Danjuma’s loan at Goodison Park.

It reads: “As far as the clubs are concerned, Danjuma’s parent club Villarreal is not against a deal but the ball is in the Toffees’ court.

“The latter informed Lyon that they had to find Danjuma’s successor before opening the door to him and breaking his loan.

“Now it’s practically a done deal since the English have obviously found what they’re looking for.”

Danjuma has struggled for consistent minutes under Dyche. He has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season – just four of which were starts – scoring one goal in the process.

He was also left on the bench for Everton’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday despite Dwight McNeil having a poor game, which was telling.

As a result, a move to Lyon could be the best thing for the winger’s career as he is desperate for more game time.

As for Everton’s replacement for Danjuma, a number of wingers have been linked with the club but these are only rumours at this stage.

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, Paraguay international Ramon Sosa and Real Betis star Assane Diao are three players they admire.

It will be interesting to see who Everton bring in should Danjuma leave, as expected.

