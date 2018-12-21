Everton will refuse to pay a mega transfer fee for PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano, according to Marcel Brands.

Lozano has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest properties after starring for Mark van Bommel’s Eredivisie outfit this season.

The Mexico attacker has scored 27 goals in 44 games for the Dutch giants as was their star man in the two Champions League outings against Tottenham this season.

However, Toffees director of football Brands says that his side will be held to ransom for a player they have been strongly linked with.

He told Voetbal International: “I think that if Hirving Lozano and Steven Bergwijn go directly to the absolute top in the Premier League, they will have it very difficult.

“Look at Keïta at Liverpool. He was signed for more than €50m [£45m] from Leipzig, but is simply on the bench.

“Of course Lozano and Bergwijn are interesting players, but €30m [£27m] for Hirving and €20m for Steven, we will not pay that.

“We have indeed paid a lot of money for Richarlison, but he is 21 years old and has already shown it in the Premier League.

“He is likely to deliver double (that amount if sold).

“I do not know yet with Lozano and Bergwijn.”

Lozano, who has previously admitted to being a fan of Manchester United and Barcelona, has also been linked with a move to Spurs – with a fee of £42m being mooted.