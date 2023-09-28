Everton linked with surprise move for Arsenal goalkeeper as interest ramps up in Jordan Pickford

A shock report has claimed that Everton are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan in January if they are forced to sell Jordan Pickford.

Ramsdale seems to have fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of David Raya, which has led to speculation about his future.

The 25-year-old started Arsenal’s last match against Brentford in the Carabao Cup but was left out of their two previous fixtures against PSV Eindhoven and, ironically, Everton.

Mikel Arteta said in a recent interview that he ‘loves’ Ramsdale and has no intention whatsoever of selling him. As reported by TEAMtalk, however, a number of clubs are ‘queuing up’ for the goalkeeper as they watch his situation from afar.

Ramsdale is determined to play for England in the 2024 European Championships and therefore, consistent playing time is his priority.

Some reports have claimed that he could look to leave Arsenal if his playing time doesn’t improve soon. But, if Arteta is adamant that he will not be sold, perhaps a loan would be an ideal solution.

Everton would certainly need to replace Pickford if he did leave, but that in itself seems unlikely at this stage, even with their ongoing financial issues.

Everton would want around £70m for Pickford

According to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Everton could try and sign Ramsdale on loan in January if they sell Pickford.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have registered an interest in Pickford as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring in competition for Robert Sanchez.

The 29-year-old is arguably the Toffees’ most important player, so Sean Dyche certainly will not let him go easily.

Everton have come close to being relegated in their last two seasons, and some top performances from Pickford have arguably been the difference between them going down and staying up.

He also made the third-most saves in the Premier League last season, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

Pickford signed a new contract in February which is valid until 2027. As a result, Chelsea would have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal over the line.

Previous reports suggest that a bid in the region of £70m would be enough to convince Everton into selling their star man.

If Chelsea or any other club match that fee, Everton will have a tough decision to make.

Whether or not Arsenal would consider loaning Ramsdale to Goodison Park to replace Pickford, is also up for debate.

