Everton have swooped late on deadline day to sign striker Enner Valencia on loan from West Ham after missing out on Moussa Sissoko.

The Toffees had appeared to have completed their transfer business when they pulled out of the race to sign Sissoko from Newcastle, but boss Ronald Koeman had one final trick up his sleeve.

The deal is understood to include an option to make it a permanent deal next summer for a fee of £14.5million.

Ecuadorian Valencia joined the Hammers after a fine World Cup performance in 2014, and has gone on to play over 50 games for the club, though goals have not been easy to come by.