Everton taking zero tolerance approach over Yerry Mina fan song

Everton have stressed they have a “zero tolerance” stance towards racism and are investigating after a video of fans singing a song about defender Yerry Mina emerged.

Together with football’s equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out the club are looking into the footage, which includes a chant – to the tune of Macarena – containing racist stereotypes about the Colombia international.

The song has similarities to one sung by Manchester United fans about their striker Romelu Lukaku which led to the Old Trafford club issuing a warning to supporters not to sing it again.

“Everton Football Club is aware of the video posted on social media by an unaffiliated supporters’ club,” said an Everton statement.

“We are in contact with Kick It Out and are working with them to investigate the matter further.

“Everton has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of racism.”