Everton talks with Benfica revealed as Dyche eyes midfield reinforcements; Romano drops transfer bombshell

Everton are reportedly set to miss out on Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis this month despite holding talks with the Portuguese giants over a deal.

The Toffees have very few funds to spend due to their ongoing issues with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Everton are focusing on loan deals as a result, with Sean Dyche keen to bolster his squad as he prepares for yet another relegation battle at Goodison Park.

Everton are currently one point outside the relegation zone after receiving a controversial 10-point deduction for a PSR breach and have been found guilty of a second, although they have appealed both charges.

Dyche, therefore, needs all the help he can get, and it’s thought that he is looking to do some late deals if the correct opportunity arises.

A midfielder or winger seems to be the manager’s priority, but reports suggest the Merseyside club have missed out on Luis, who was one of their targets.

Manchester United have also been linked with Luis in the past but their interest in the Benfica star seems to have cooled.

Romano gives verdict on Everton links with Luis

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton have been in contact with Benfica over a deal for Luis.

It isn’t clear whether they were trying for a permanent or loan deal but the latter seems the most likely option.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder would have provided cover for the likes of James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes at Goodison.

As we previously revealed, Onana is a target for multiple clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle and the Toffees are braced for late offers for him this month.

Everton will demand a huge fee for the Belgium international and Dyche is extremely reluctant to sanction his departure.

Doucoure and Gomes are also sidelined with injuries, so Luis could have filled in for them and also been a long-term replacement for Gueye, who is past his best at the age of 34.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed, however, that the Toffees will not be able to sign Luis on loan this month despite their efforts.

“Understand Benfica are not open to let Florentino Luis leave on loan to Everton despite recent links, Romano wrote on X.

“Benfica see loan deal as impossible for the final days of the window.”

Everton will only be able to sign Luis on a permanent this month as a result, which at this stage seems unlikely.

The Toffees would only be able to fund such a deal if they sold players, with Ben Godfrey being the most likely departure amid links with Leeds.

