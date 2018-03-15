Everton target standout Basel star to solve defensive issues

Everton are reportedly looking to sign Basel defender Leo Lacroix to solve their problems at centre-back this summer.

The Switzerland international was said to have been watched by the Toffees in the Champions League clash against Man City last week, when he played a starring role in a surprise 2-1 win at The Etihad – although his side did lose 5-2 on aggregate.

Sam Allardyce has been unhappy with the performances of his side defensively and is said to be in the market for a new centre-back.

Ashley Williams and Michael Keane have both had their struggles since moving to the club, while Phil Jagielka and Ramiro Funes Mori are only just coming back from injury issues.

The Sun claims that Allardyce will add another defender to his ranks this summer and that Lacroix, who would cost around £7.5million, could be that man.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Basel from French outfit St-Etienne, although the Swiss side do have an option to buy which could well scupper Everton’s hopes.