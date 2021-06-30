Everton in battle to begin Benitez era with €30m striker signing

Everton could look to make Haris Seferovic one of the first signings of the Rafael Benitez era – but they face competition from a Premier League rival.

Benitez has been appointed as the new Everton manager on a three-year contract. Now, the club can focus on the transfer window to strengthen the squad he is inheriting. They finished mid-table under Carlo Ancelotti last season but are keen to make more progress.

One area in which they could strengthen is attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is flourishing as their main striker, but they may need more competition for the England man. Therefore, they have been linked with Benfica striker Seferovic.

According to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Everton made an enquiry about Seferovic before Euro 2020 began. However, so too did Wolves, who suffered in the absence of Raul Jimenez last season.

The two Premier League clubs learned after their approaches that Benfica would want around €15m for Seferovic. But now, as he continues his journey at the Euros, that asking price has doubled.

The Switzerland striker has scored three goals in his most recent two appearances during the summer tournament. Now preparing for a quarter-final tie with Spain, his stock is increasing.

Now, the Portuguese giants want €30m, which is half of his €60m release clause. The new demands will leave Everton and Wolves with some reflecting to do.

Seferovic scored 22 goals from 31 appearances in Liga NOS last season, a figure only Pedro Goncalves bettered. At the age of 29, he is still in the prime of his career, but his suitors must weigh up how much he should be worth.

From the player’s perspective, staying at Benfica would be fine. However, he also has a dream of playing in the Premier League, so now could be his chance.

But first, he must wait to see if Everton or Wolves come forward with any offers or at least further enquiries.

Benitez sets out Everton plans

The work begins now for Everton after the appointment of Benitez as their new boss. He arrives with a Liverpool past, but was keen to focus on the present upon being unveiled at Goodison Park.

He said: “I have been in Madrid, Naples, Valencia, Tenerife, Extremadura and Liverpool.

“Every single club I was there, I was fighting for them. If you analyse things in the context, what you are expecting from your manager is to fight for your club, and I will do that.

“I am here, I will fight for my club. I will try to win every single game, and it doesn’t matter who the opponents are, or the rivals. It is something you have to do, it is your nature, that you have to try to do your best.

“And why a lot of fans in a lot of these cities love me is because I was giving everything for them. If you analyse this in the context, then it is very clear I will do the same for Everton.”

READ MORE: Controversial appointment confirmed as Benitez explains Everton choice