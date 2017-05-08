Everton “target cut-price deal” for star Italian striker

Everton are set to move for Crotone striker Diego Falcinelli in a cut price deal this summer, The Sun reports.

Ronald Koeman may have to bolster his attacking options this summer, with Gerard Deulofeu (currently on loan at AC Milan) and Romelu Lukaku both set to leave.

The Toffees are eyeing a possible assault for Crotone star Falcinelli, who is currently on loan from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo.

The striker has scored 12 goals in Serie A this term despite Crotone playing the majority of the season threatened by relegation.

SunSport states that Falcinelli is open to a Premier League move, with Everton “leading the chase” after scouting him all season.