Everton tipped to continue spending spree as Bayern defender linked

Everton are considering a move for Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat this January, according to reports.

The Spaniard has found playing time difficult to come by so far this season, having made only two Bundesliga appearances.

That lack of game time has alerted Everton boss Sam Allardyce to the chance that Bernat may be available for a transfer during the current window.

Allardyce is desperate to sign an established left back to fill in for the injured Leighton Baines.

The Liverpool Echo were the news outlet to report that Bernat has the potential to be a target for Everton this month.

Cuco Martina has look uncomfortable filling in at left back in Baines’ absence, whilst Luke Garbutt wasn’t registered by the club at the start of the Premier League season.

Bernat is behind David Alaba in the pecking order at the Allianz Arena, and is believed to be keen on a move away to improve his chances of making the Spain squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Reports from Turkey have linked Galatasaray with a move for the versatile full back, who can also play on the left wing.