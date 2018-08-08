Everton are on the brink of announcing the signing of Yerry Mina from Barcelona, according to widespread reports in the Spanish press.

On Sunday, it was claimed that United would announce the signing of Mina ahead of Thursday’s deadline amid claims the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee.

Since then, Everton have emerged as serious contenders to sign him, while the former Palmeiras man has also been linked with Lyon.

However, it seems a switch to Goodison Park is imminent with a series of Spanish outlet claiming the transfer would be announced in ‘a matter of hours’ and that Everton will pay the Spanish champions a fee of €40m (£36million) – a fee much-inflated on the initial €30m Barca were said to be seeking.

Cadena Cope reported on Tuesday night that the defender would complete his move to Goodison Park this week while Catalan-based Diario Sport insisted the transfer would be done some time on Wednesday.

Marca also reported that Mina has not been involved in first-team training this week due to “a transfer-related issue”.

Despite only arriving in January, Barcelona want to sell the World Cup star after just six appearances; the player dropping down their pecking order following the capture of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla earlier this summer.

Barca only paid Palmeiras £11million earlier this year, so the chance to make more than a 200% profit has persuaded them into a deal.

Mina enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Colombia, scoring three times for his nation as they bowed in the last 16 clash against England.

The news leaves Manchester United to look elsewhere in their hunt for a new centre-half, with Tonby Alderweireld now looking their most likely signing after Jerome Boateng ruled out a move.

