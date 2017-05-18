Everton to battle Roma for Ajax star – report

Everton are set to battle Serie A giants Roma for the signing of highly-rated Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg, according to reports.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport claims that the Serie A club have now entered the race for exciting Danish international.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough season with Ajax, helping them to a Europa League final spot against Manchester United next week.

His future at the club remains uncertain with reports of offers being readied by top European clubs despite the striker stating last week that he was not looking for a move.

“It’s too big a step to go to City or United now,” he told FourFourTwo. “It’s important to keep on playing, as I don’t know what could happen in the future.

“I haven’t got a dream league. When I was young it was Barcelona [that was my favourite team], but once I got older I didn’t have one. In England, I followed Arsenal because of Thierry Henry, but it wasn’t like Arsenal was my favourite.”

Back in Italy, Napoli also have interest in Dolberg according to various reports. He joined Ajax in July 2015 and made his debut for the club in July 2016.