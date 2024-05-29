Everton to compete with Newcastle, Aston Villa for former Leeds United man; ‘contact’ already made

Everton have a huge summer window ahead with several players likely to be sold amid their ongoing financial challenges and the departees will need replacing.

TEAMtalk sources say that the Toffees will need to make at least one big sale before June 30th to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Midfielder Amadou Onana is one player who’s expected to leave amid interest from Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other European clubs.

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche have begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for the Belgian international.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Merseyside club are looking into the possibility of signing Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips on loan, following his disappointing stint at West Ham.

Everton may look to sign more than one new midfielder, however, and reports from Italy suggest that Juventus’ Weston McKennie is also on their radar.

The 25-year-old already has Premier League experience under his belt, spending the second half of 2022/23 on loan with Leeds United.

McKennie now looks likely to be sold by Juventus and Everton are one of three Premier League sides interested in him.

Premier League trio circle for Weston McKennie

According to TuttoJuve, McKennie is ‘very popular’ in the Premier League and Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all ‘in the picture’ to sign him.

McKennie has just over 12 months remaining on his contract and Juventus are trying to convince him to sign an extension.

This comes after the midfielder has enjoyed a good season for the Italian giants. He made 34 Serie A appearances this term and contributed seven assists in the process.

However, if there is no renewal, Juventus will look to sell McKennie this summer and would request a fee between €20m and €25m (£17m and £21.2m), which would be ‘well within the reach’ of Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

We understand that the Toffees would still need to sell a minimum of one player to be able to match that price tag, however.

They are focusing on free transfers and loans at this stage so Newcastle and Aston Villa hold an advantage in the race for McKennie.

The Premier League trio have ‘already held talks’ with McKennie’s agents so it will be interesting to see if he signs a new Juventus contract before the summer window opens.

