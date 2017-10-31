Everton to make official approach for top manager target on Tuesday

Everton will contact Burnley for permission to speak with Sean Dyche on Tuesday, according to widespread reports.

The Toffees are seeking a new manager after parting company with Ronald Koeman last Monday, with David Unsworth placed in caretaker charge.

However, after taking their time to consider the Dutchman’s long-term replacement, Sky Sports News are reporting that Everton will contact Burnley in the next 24 hours to seek permission to speak with Dyche about the vacancy.

The flame-haired Dyche has emerged as the leading candidate for the position, having guided Burnley to their current placing of seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has also been mentioned as a candidate, but it seems the Toffees have made Dyche their No 1 target.

When asked about the vacant managerial role at Goodison Park after his side’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday night Dyche remained tight-lipped on his future.

“I just keep getting on with my job, simple as that,” Dyche told Sky Sports, when asked what he would do if a call came in from Everton.

“We just keep getting on with it. That’s my focus and my team’s focus. We have to do planning of course, but generally we take each game as it comes, we work on that, then we process the information, debrief it and we move forward again and keep that clarity of thought. That’s how we keep going.”