Everton to offer Man Utd outcast January escape chance as Sean Dyche eyes defensive improvements

Everton are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on loan when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The England international was stripped of the Man Utd captaincy by Erik ten Hag and was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.

West Ham came closest to agreeing a deal for Maguire, but the centre-back decided to remain with the Red Devils and fight for his place.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Maguire started just eight games in the Premier League last season.

This term, he has played just 23 minutes in the Premier League so far. Maguire did play the full 90 minutes in Man Utd’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, though.

Various reports suggest that Ten Hag is willing to let Maguire leave in January. As reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have shown a shock interest in signing the defender.

Whether or not Man Utd will allow him to leave on loan, though, still remains to be seen.

Everton reignite interest in Maguire

According to reports from Spain, as cited by The People’s Person, Everton are interested in signing Maguire on loan in January.

The Toffees were keen on the centre-back in the summer window, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see them come back in for him.

The report states that Maguire would ‘fit in well’ at Everton as they ‘need to strengthen their defence,’ and there is some truth to that statement.

Everton got off to a dismal start this season – losing four and drawing one of their first five games. They have shown signs of a resurgence, though, with a deserved 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend and another solid 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Scoring goals has definitely been a bigger issue for Everton than the defence. Jarrad Branthwaite has stepped into the starting XI in the last few games and performed well, while James Tarkowski is always pretty consistent in his displays.

Saying that, bringing in an experienced player like Maguire on loan certainly wouldn’t go amiss for Sean Dyche and co.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Everton can convince Man Utd to loan the 30-year-old out in January.

