Everton to pip Liverpool and Barca for wonderkid – report

Everton look to have beaten their Merseyside rivals and elite European clubs in the race to sign highly-rated Brazillian Caio Emerson.

The 17-year-old has yet to sign a professional contract at his current club Corinthians and is free to leave the club and head to Europe on his 18th birthday next month.

It appeared that Emerson would join Barcelona, however, Everton have stolen a march on the Catalan giants according to the player’s agent.

“We can’t confirm it because it can’t be agreed until he turns 18,” Taciano Pimenta told Sport Witness.

“We have a strong team working in England and Everton are one of the names.”

If the Toffees were to conclude the deal, they would have to pay Corinthians a £250,000 compensation package for his youth development at the club.

Meanwhile, Koeman is expected to be active today on transfer deadline day, with Burnley defender Michael Keane said to be top of the list.

When asked about his pursuit for the former Manchester United man, Koeman admitted he was on his transfer list.

“He is one of those players,” said the Dutchman.

“He’s on our list but he’s on lots of teams’ lists. It’s what we need for next season and the future.

“If we sign a player it’s that player who brings what we don’t have. If it’s not possible today or tomorrow we will wait until the summer when it’s easier than in January.”