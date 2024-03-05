Everton to replace Man Utd, Liverpool target with superb Championship star; ‘major interest’ claim made

Everton have reportedly registered an interest in Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves as they brace themselves for bids for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite’s performances this season have seen him labelled as one of the best young defenders in Europe and several top sides are interested in him.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and others are all considering summer bids for the talented 21-year-old.

Sources close to Everton suggest that they may need to part ways with at least one star player this summer as they continue to grapple with financial problems.

READ MORE: Everton, West Ham among four clubs pushing to sign former Man Utd striker with proven PL record

Sean Dyche’s side certainly won’t let Branthwaite leave on the cheap, however, and have slapped an £80million price tag on his head.

If the Toffees do lose Branthwaite, who has been a mainstay in the starting XI for most of the season, they will have to sign another centre-back to replace him.

Everton have a number of potential targets on their shortlist and a fresh report has named Hull star Greaves as one potential option.

Branthwaite out, Greaves in for Everton?

According to The Mirror, Greaves is attracting ‘major interest’ from Everton. They have been very impressed with the defender’s performances this season and consider him a serious target.

The 23-year-old has made 34 Championship appearances so far this term, helping the Tigers to nine clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

Greaves has played a key role in Hull’s recent excellent form, with the Yorkshire club currently sitting in sixth place in the Championship table and in with a shout of promotion.

Speaking to BBC Humberside Sport, Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler recently spoke out about potential interest in Greaves.

“Jacob is our player. Whether there is an offer on the table or not, we don’t care.

“He is performing unbelievably. He should get offers, he should get interest. At the same time, I want boys to stay focused on the promotion run until the end of the season.”

It does seem inevitable that top flight clubs will come in for Greaves at the end of the season and Everton are reportedly at the front of the queue.

The defender is under contract until 2026, but if Hull fail to secure promotion this term, they could be forced into accepting a sizeable offer for him.

With that in mind, if Everton do sell Branthwaite, Greaves is definitely a name for Toffees fans to keep an eye out for in the summer window.

DON’T MISS: Every central defender linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star and €100m man