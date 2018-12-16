Everton to rival Tottenham for highly-rated Barcelona youngster

Everton are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for the signing of highly-rated Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig.

The report in the Sunday Mirror claims that Everton’s transfer negotiators are hoping their close connections with the Barca’s power brokers will give them the edge on Spurs in any dealings.

The Toffees have already taken three players, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, from the Catalan giants this season – the latter of which has also been linked with Tottenham.

Defensive midfielder Puig has appeared just once for Barcelona’s senior team – grabbing an assist in the 4-1 win against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey at the start of this month.

But the 19-year-old is very highly regarded, so much so that the Catalan giants gave him a new three-year contract earlier this year.

At this stage it remains to be seen whether Ernesto Valverde will allow one of the club’s top young talents to leave, although that decision may come down to the player himself – if Puig decides his chances of earning a regular starting spot at Barca are limited.

