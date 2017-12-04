Everton to rival West Ham for Bundesliga defender

West Ham, Everton and Stoke are all reportedly showing an interest in Augsburg defender Daniel Opare.

The Ghana star’s contract runs out at the end of the season and the Daily Mail reports that the Bundesliga side are ready to let Opare leave for a cut-price fee of around £3million.

Augsburg are hoping, however, that plenty of interest from around Europe will create a bidding war and eventually bump the price up.

AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille have joined the Premier League trio in declaring an interest in the 27-year-old, who Augsburg hope will still sign a new contract with the club.

Opare, who can play on the right and left flank, previously played for Real Madrid’s reserve side before heading to Belgium and then eventually Germany.