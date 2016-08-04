Everton ‘to tempt Swansea with new £15m bid for Williams’

Everton are reportedly ready to return to the table with an improved £15million offer for Swansea and Wales captain Ashley Williams.

The Swans confirmed in a statement earlier this week that an opening bid – believed to be in the region of £10million – had been rejected and were ‘not looking to sell’ the heartbeat of their defence.

However, according to Sky Sports, the Toffees are determined to test the Welsh club’s resolve once again with a considerably improved offer for the 31-year-old, who has been with Swansea since 2008.

Everton are said to be preparing for the increasingly likely exit of John Stones, who is close to joining Manchester City in a reported £50million deal, and see Williams as the perfect candidate to replace him this summer.