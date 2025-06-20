Everton and Tottenham are both keeping close tabs on Juventus wide man Timothy Weah ahead of the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The two Premier League sides view the USMNT international as a smart addition to bolster their respective squads, with his pace and versatility making him an intriguing option for next season.

Weah, 25, can play as a right-winger, right-back or striker, and notched six goals and five assists across all competitions for Juventus last season. He’s also played 44 times for the United States, scoring seven, and will be a key cog in their 2026 World Cup campaign.

One of Everton’s top priorities is to sign a new right winger, following the departures of loan players Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison.

We understand that Weah is on the shortlist, along with West Brom star Tom Fellows and Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, as TEAMtalk reported on June 19.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are keen to add attacking options, and Weah is admired, as they prepare to back new manager Thomas Frank with new additions.

However, the two Premier League sides are not alone, with one Bundesliga club in particular pushing to sign Weah this summer.

Everton, Tottenham face competition for Timothy Weah

TEAMtalk understands that RB Leipzig have reignited their interest in Weah after trying to land him in January.

The German club have already made fresh contact with Juventus over a possible deal.

Atletico Madrid have also registered their admiration for Weah in recent weeks, though talks with the LaLiga giants have not progressed at this stage.

Despite the mounting interest, Juventus have no intention of letting Weah go cheaply. New boss Igor Tudor sees the winger as a key piece of his plans going forward and is keen to keep him in Turin, with his contract running until 2028.

Tudor values Weah’s ability to operate in multiple roles and views him as a crucial figure in the squad’s rotation – meaning only a significant offer would force Juve to reconsider their stance.

Discounts are off the table so if Everton or Tottenham want to sign Weah, they need to put forward an offer Juventus feel is too good to turn down.

